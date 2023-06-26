U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland complete exercise Aliwal Surge

U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with British army soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, pose for a photo at the conclusion of operation Aliwal Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3. Aliwal Surge was a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units including American elements supporting the 4th Infantry Division. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL