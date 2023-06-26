Lt. Thomas Kenner, from Sumter, South Carolina, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, prepares for flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 1, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

