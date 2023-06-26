U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isabella Davenport, a petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialist with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, monitors the gauges on a German fuel truck while refueling a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 00:39
|Photo ID:
|7891927
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-QB509-2022
|Resolution:
|6002x4007
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Isabella Davenport fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
