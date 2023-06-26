Senior Airman Isabella Davenport fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isabella Davenport, a petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialist with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, monitors the gauges on a German fuel truck while refueling a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

Date Taken: 06.26.2023
Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE