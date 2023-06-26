Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Isabella Davenport fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at exercise Air Defender 2023

    Senior Airman Isabella Davenport fuels a C-17 Globemaster III at exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isabella Davenport, a petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialist with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, monitors the gauges on a German fuel truck while refueling a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    AD23

