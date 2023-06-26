688th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief retires

The 688th Cyberspace Wing bid farewell to Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe, and celebrated his retirement from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. The Wing held an intimate Wing internal luncheon and presented gifts that spoke to their experience and fond memories with Glawe.

His retirement ceremony, symbolically, took place in the Chief’s room of the Pfingston Reception Center for Basic Military Training, Joint Base San Antonio-Texas, June 2, 2023.

U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander presided over the ceremony. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during his ceremony.

He and his family will be deeply missed! Thank you for your dedicated service and sacrifice to our nation!

