Safety is a Culture! TAMC’s safety office along with Emergency Management, Environmental Health, Facility Management, Federal Fire Department, Infection control, medical maintenance, Occupational Health, operations, Provost Marshal’s Office, and Quality Services Division provided interactive displays for staff at the Safety Fair.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7891429
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-PA238-8395
|Resolution:
|4900x3815
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Safety Fair [Image 12 of 12], by June Keawe, identified by DVIDS
