Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embracing Pride [Image 1 of 2]

    Embracing Pride

    JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman's uniform adorned with a Pride Month morale patches from the base LGBTQIA+ community at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Pride Month is a celebration that evolved from the loud demands for equal treatment by the gay and lesbian communities following the Stonewall Protests of 1969, where community members faced harsh discrimination and abuses from law enforcement. Under U.S. President Joe Biden, all LGBTQIA+ service members can serve their country openly, proving that acceptance makes for a stronger joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 07:42
    Photo ID: 7889762
    VIRIN: 230630-F-HU835-1342
    Resolution: 3813x2860
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing Pride [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embracing Pride
    Embracing Pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Embracing Pride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gender
    pride
    Pride Month
    transgender
    shame
    LGBTQIA+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT