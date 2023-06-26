An Airman's uniform adorned with a Pride Month morale patches from the base LGBTQIA+ community at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Pride Month is a celebration that evolved from the loud demands for equal treatment by the gay and lesbian communities following the Stonewall Protests of 1969, where community members faced harsh discrimination and abuses from law enforcement. Under U.S. President Joe Biden, all LGBTQIA+ service members can serve their country openly, proving that acceptance makes for a stronger joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 07:42 Photo ID: 7889762 VIRIN: 230630-F-HU835-1342 Resolution: 3813x2860 Size: 3.84 MB Location: JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embracing Pride [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.