Ramage Pulls Away After Repenishment

230624-N-NS135-1093 ADRIADIC SEA (June 24, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) pulls away from Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) after completing an underway replenishment, June 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

