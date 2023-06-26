Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Janice Hussey 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine: June 16, 2023: Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC), Capt. Chad Brooks and Deputy OICC, Nate Maher brief Under Secretary of the Navy, Erik Raven and U.S. Senator Angus King on current and future states of construction in the Dry Dock #1 construction zone. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Maher/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 19:22
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    NAVFAC
    PNSY
    NAVFAC LANT
    OICC PNSY
    SIOP PNSY

