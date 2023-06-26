Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness Wheel provides interactive health resource [Image 3 of 3]

    Wellness Wheel provides interactive health resource

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Katherine Scott, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain, speaks with Senior Airman Benito Reina, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airmen, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 27, 2023. The chapel is just one of the many helping agencies on Dover AFB and is featured on the Wellness Wheel, an interactive resource that allows users to assess all aspects of their personal wellness. The Wellness Wheel can be accessed at https://www.doverfss.com/dafb-wellness-wheel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

