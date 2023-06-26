Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lorraine American Military Cemetery [Image 4 of 7]

    Lorraine American Military Cemetery

    SAINT AVOLD, FRANCE

    05.12.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    Established by Congress in 1923, the American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. armed forces. ABMC administers 26 overseas military cemeteries, and 32 memorials, monuments, and markers. Follow ABMC on social media to stay connected or visit ABMC.gov.

    (Photo by Warrick Page/ABMC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2014
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7885438
    VIRIN: 140512-D-D0516-1001
    Resolution: 6144x4096
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: SAINT AVOLD, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lorraine American Military Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lorraine American Military Cemetery
    cemetery
    funeral
    Lorraine American Cemetery
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    military burial
    ABMC

