USS Laboon (DDG 58) Conducts Torpedo Evasion Drills

230626-N-OB471-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jasmine Hernandez-Garcia, from Riverside, California, front, stands watch as the starboard lookout while Ensign Austin Tirona, from Honolulu, simulates throwing an acoustic device countermeasure during a torpedo evasion drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) June 26, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. This ship, as part of Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi- mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf)

