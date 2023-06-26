A Cadet from the 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, rappels down the open side of the 64-foot tower at the rappel tower at Fort Knox, Ky., June 21, 2023. Cadets must go down the practice tower, the walled side of the 64-foot tower, and down the open side of the tower. | Photo by Jaden Whiteman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7885417 VIRIN: 230621-O-MN346-9629 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 9.62 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: MUNCIE, IN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower | CST 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.