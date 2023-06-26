Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower | CST 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower | CST 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A Cadet from the 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, rappels down the open side of the 64-foot tower at the rappel tower at Fort Knox, Ky., June 21, 2023. Cadets must go down the practice tower, the walled side of the 64-foot tower, and down the open side of the tower. | Photo by Jaden Whiteman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
