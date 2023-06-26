A Cadet from the 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, rappels down the open side of the 64-foot tower at the rappel tower at Fort Knox, Ky., June 21, 2023. Cadets must go down the practice tower, the walled side of the 64-foot tower, and down the open side of the tower. | Photo by Jaden Whiteman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 10:04
|Photo ID:
|7885417
|VIRIN:
|230621-O-MN346-9629
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|MUNCIE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, Rappel Tower | CST 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT