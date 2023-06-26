MacDill celebrates 100 years of air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina past a cargo ship over the Gulf of Mexico during Operation Centennial Contact, June 27, 2023. During the operation, more than 150 aircraft flew above communities around the country and across the world to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence. With 100 years of experience, the U.S. Air Force’s air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force and our Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

