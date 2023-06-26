Members of the press attend a press briefing conducted by Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 27, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7884657
|VIRIN:
|230627-D-KY598-3083
|Resolution:
|7759x5173
|Size:
|23.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT