The official photo of Brigadier General George T.M. Dietrich III. He took command of the 82d TRW on June 27th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7883747
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-NI079-4276
|Resolution:
|3398x4247
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Brigadier General George Dietrich Official Photo [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
