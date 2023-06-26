Members of Aviation Resource Management from multiple National Guard units pose for a group photo at Wunstorf Air Base during Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Wunstorf, Germany, June 23, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7883347
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-JU667-1049
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender 2023 in Germany [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS
