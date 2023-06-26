Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June. [Image 5 of 6]

    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2023) Sailors from the crash and salvage team participate in a simulated class bravo fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, June 27. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 05:50
    Photo ID: 7882991
    VIRIN: 230627-N-NF288-9268
    Resolution: 5625x3750
    Size: 400.86 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.
    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.
    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.
    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.
    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.
    Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navy #drills #fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT