PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2023) Sailors from the crash and salvage team participate in a simulated class bravo fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, June 27. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 7882991 VIRIN: 230627-N-NF288-9268 Resolution: 5625x3750 Size: 400.86 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct simulated drills aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 27 June. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.