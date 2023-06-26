Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command: Maritime Patrol Squadron Nine Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Change of Command: Maritime Patrol Squadron Nine Holds Change of Command

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2015

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Kleiber 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    NAS Whidbey Island, WA - In a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on June 5th, 2023, Maritime Patrol Squadron Nine bid farewell to Cmdr. James J. Donchez and welcomed Cmdr. Jordan A. Brye as the new Commanding Officer.

    VP-9 Change of Command
