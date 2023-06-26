Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Band performs in Oceanside Independence Parade [Image 2 of 6]

    1st MARDIV Band performs in Oceanside Independence Parade

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform at an independence parade in Oceanside, California, June 24, 2023. The Oceanside Independence Parade held its 27th annual celebration that allows the community to come together and honor the proud independence of the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz)

    Marines
    Parade
    1st MARDIV
    Independence Day
    1st MARDIV Band

