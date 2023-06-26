1st MARDIV Band performs in Oceanside Independence Parade

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform at an independence parade in Oceanside, California, June 24, 2023. The Oceanside Independence Parade held its 27th annual celebration that allows the community to come together and honor the proud independence of the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz)

