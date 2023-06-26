Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    850th SWG Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    850th SWG Change of Command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler gives a speech after taking command during a change of command ceremony for the 850th Spectrum Warfare Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 23, 2023. Finkler is the second commander for the 850th SWG, which was activated in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

