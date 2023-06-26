U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler gives a speech after taking command during a change of command ceremony for the 850th Spectrum Warfare Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 23, 2023. Finkler is the second commander for the 850th SWG, which was activated in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 17:56 Photo ID: 7882453 VIRIN: 230623-F-DT029-1393 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.26 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 850th SWG Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.