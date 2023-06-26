Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52 [Image 5 of 5]

    ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52

    GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing fuels a B-52 assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing in the sky during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, June 26, 2023. The B-52 has a fuel capacity of 312,197 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:08
    Photo ID: 7882170
    VIRIN: 230626-F-FF833-1252
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 768.6 KB
    Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Refueling
    KC-135
    307th Bomb Wing
    914th ARW
    Agile Combat Employment

