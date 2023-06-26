A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing fuels a B-52 assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing in the sky during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, June 26, 2023. The B-52 has a fuel capacity of 312,197 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 7882170 VIRIN: 230626-F-FF833-1252 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 768.6 KB Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.