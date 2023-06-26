A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing fuels a B-52 assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing in the sky during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, June 26, 2023. The B-52 has a fuel capacity of 312,197 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 15:08
|Photo ID:
|7882170
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-FF833-1252
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|768.6 KB
|Location:
|GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
This work, ACE: KC-135 fuels a B-52 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
