    Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic evening parade.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Lance Cpl. Caitlyn R. Going, mascot handler and Pfc. Chesty XVI, stand on center walk during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., June 26, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Avril D. Hainesie, Director of National Intelligence Deputy Assistant to the President. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic evening parade. [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic evening parade.
