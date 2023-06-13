I'm up! They see me! I'm down!

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, maneuver the day movement course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 22, 2023. During this portion of recruit training, recruits are taught how to buddy rush, properly clear obstacles, and post security while working as a fireteam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

