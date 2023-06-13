US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023

American and Kuwaiti military leaders attend the quarterly Joint Implementation Committee at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Jun. 22, 2023. Attendees from U.S. service branches within Central Command, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, and KMoD coordinate planning, funding, and future efforts in partnership across a three-day conference.

Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 Location: KW