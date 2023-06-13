Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAV Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    UAV Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230623-N-NH267-1012 GULF OF OMAN (June 23, 2023) An Aerovel Flexrotor unmanned aerial vehicle prepares to launch off the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, June 23, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 7880198
    VIRIN: 230623-N-NH257-1012
    Resolution: 3657x2612
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAV Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    UAV
    Flexrotor

