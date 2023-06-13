Celebrating a century of game-changers: 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Alaska Flyover Event

The 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, is scheduled to conduct KC-135 Stratotanker flyovers across Alaska starting at approximately 10:30 a.m., June 27 as a part of the United States Air Force’s commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. The first successful aerial refueling took place on June 27, 1923, when a DH-4B carrying Lieutenants Virgil Hine and Frank W. Seifer passed gasoline through dangling a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Lieutenants Lowell H. Smith and John P. Richter. Today the 168th Wing continues to fuel the fight and enables unrivaled global reach and rapid global mobility all over the world to partners and allies. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

