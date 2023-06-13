Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating a century of game-changers: 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Alaska Flyover Event [Image 2 of 2]

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, is scheduled to conduct KC-135 Stratotanker flyovers across Alaska starting at approximately 10:30 a.m., June 27 as a part of the United States Air Force’s commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. The first successful aerial refueling took place on June 27, 1923, when a DH-4B carrying Lieutenants Virgil Hine and Frank W. Seifer passed gasoline through dangling a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Lieutenants Lowell H. Smith and John P. Richter. Today the 168th Wing continues to fuel the fight and enables unrivaled global reach and rapid global mobility all over the world to partners and allies. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 13:21
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating a century of game-changers: 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Alaska Flyover Event [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Operation Centennial Contact

