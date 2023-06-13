Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Weapons Qualification Course [Image 4 of 6]

    Army Weapons Qualification Course

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command fires with an M4 carbine at pop-up targets during a weapons qualification at the Udari Range Complex in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 06:48
    Photo ID: 7879682
    VIRIN: 230622-A-NL413-9974
    Resolution: 5100x3400
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Weapons Qualification Course [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons Qualification Course
    Army Weapons Qualification Course
    Army Weapons Qualification Course
    Army Weapons Qualification Course
    Army Weapons Qualification Course
    Army Weapons Qualification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    m4
    m17
    carbine
    weapons qualification
    pistol
    readiness
    proficiency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT