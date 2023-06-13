401st AFSB BN Change of Command, June 2023

Col. Misti Frodyma, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, stands at attention alongside Lt. Col. Eric. M. Maia, outgoing battalion commander, and Lt. Col. Jacob V. Jones, incoming battalion commander, 401st AFSB BN, during the 401st Army Field Support Brigade's Battalion Change of Command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jun. 24, 2023. The ceremony transitions leadership from Lt. Col. Eric M. Maia, outgoing battalion commander, to Lt. Col. Jacob V. Jones, incoming battalion commander, 401st AFSB.
