Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event [Image 5 of 5]

    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    363rd ISR Wing

    The salvaged item is a piece of destroyed mission equipment from the INDEPENDENCE 08 MC-12 that crashed during a combat mission over Afghanistan 10 years ago. This piece of equipment is currently displayed in the 306th Intelligence Squadron Heritage Room - dedicated to Staff Sgt. Richard Dickson, a tactical systems operator with the 306 IS, who perished with three other Airmen in the crash. (Courtesy photo by Emiley Kuehn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7878492
    VIRIN: 230426-Z-F3890-3209
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 510.46 KB
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event
    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event
    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event
    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event
    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    306 IS
    363 ISRW
    363d ISR Wing
    INDY 08
    306th Intelligence Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT