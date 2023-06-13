306th Intelligence Squadron holds 10-year INDEPENDENCE 08 Memorial Event

WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES 04.26.2023 Courtesy Photo 363rd ISR Wing

The salvaged item is a piece of destroyed mission equipment from the INDEPENDENCE 08 MC-12 that crashed during a combat mission over Afghanistan 10 years ago. This piece of equipment is currently displayed in the 306th Intelligence Squadron Heritage Room - dedicated to Staff Sgt. Richard Dickson, a tactical systems operator with the 306 IS, who perished with three other Airmen in the crash. (Courtesy photo by Emiley Kuehn)