7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center Hosts Command Post Exercise

U.S., Romanian, and Estonian forces collaborate to strategize during the Command Post Exercise (CPX) during Defender Europe 23 (DE23). The DE23 M3 CPX is the fifth and final phase of the Defender series for which 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC) housed the heart of the exercise along with providing the working environment, simulation, and war-fighting functions support. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Darryl V. Padgett Jr.)

