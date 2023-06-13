Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center Hosts Command Post Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center Hosts Command Post Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Capt. Darryl Padgett 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S., Romanian, and Estonian forces collaborate to strategize during the Command Post Exercise (CPX) during Defender Europe 23 (DE23). The DE23 M3 CPX is the fifth and final phase of the Defender series for which 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC) housed the heart of the exercise along with providing the working environment, simulation, and war-fighting functions support. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Darryl V. Padgett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 06:05
    Photo ID: 7877477
    VIRIN: 230608-A-UR999-1005
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center Hosts Command Post Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Darryl Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Army Training Command Joint Multinational Simulation Center hosts multinational command post exercise

