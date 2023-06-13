Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Peace Park Candle Lighting and Set Up [Image 3 of 6]

    Okinawa Peace Park Candle Lighting and Set Up

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and tenant commands set up candles for a candle lighting at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2023. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. Peace Memorial Park is built on Mabuni Hill, the location of the end of the battle and the current site of memorial walls naming the more than 200,000 dead from all involved nations. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 01:33
    Photo ID: 7877245
    VIRIN: 230622-N-QY759-1109
    Resolution: 6030x4307
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Peace Park Candle Lighting and Set Up [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    remembrance
    Okinawa Memorial Day

