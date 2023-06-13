Okinawa Peace Park Candle Lighting and Set Up

ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and tenant commands set up candles for a candle lighting at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2023. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. Peace Memorial Park is built on Mabuni Hill, the location of the end of the battle and the current site of memorial walls naming the more than 200,000 dead from all involved nations. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

