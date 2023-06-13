Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La.

A Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrives on scene to medevac a motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 22, 2023. The motor vessel Noble Valiant stated the 54-year-old crewmember was experiencing chest pain. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

