Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La. [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La.

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrives on scene to medevac a motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 22, 2023. The motor vessel Noble Valiant stated the 54-year-old crewmember was experiencing chest pain. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 00:09
    Photo ID: 7877186
    VIRIN: 230622-G-G0108-2000
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 279.87 KB
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La.
    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember near Grand Isle, La.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Louisiana
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    Grad Isle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT