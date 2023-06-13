U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oscar Lopez, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Richmond, Virginia, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Lopez was selected for the Commandants Retention Program, and accepted early reenlistment to take advantage of educational opportunities provided by the Marine Corps and go to college. If he could give advice to any Marine trying to reenlist he says, “Do what you’re told, go above and beyond in your (military occupational specialty) and be a great Marine.” The Commandant’s Retention Program is an initiative that is focused on retaining the top 20 percent of eligible first term Marines, giving them the opportunity to reenlist first with extra incentives and reduced acceptance time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7876191 VIRIN: 230622-M-HP122-1021 Resolution: 6374x4249 Size: 8.77 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.