Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oscar Lopez, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Richmond, Virginia, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 22, 2023. Lopez was selected for the Commandants Retention Program, and accepted early reenlistment to take advantage of educational opportunities provided by the Marine Corps and go to college. If he could give advice to any Marine trying to reenlist he says, “Do what you’re told, go above and beyond in your (military occupational specialty) and be a great Marine.” The Commandant’s Retention Program is an initiative that is focused on retaining the top 20 percent of eligible first term Marines, giving them the opportunity to reenlist first with extra incentives and reduced acceptance time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:23
    Photo ID: 7876191
    VIRIN: 230622-M-HP122-1021
    Resolution: 6374x4249
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program
    Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program
    Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group Accepted Commandant’s Retention Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Reenlistment
    CLB-8
    Portrait
    Retention
    USNORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT