    Resiliency in Focus: ADAB Chapel Office Commits to Serving Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    Resiliency in Focus: ADAB Chapel Office Commits to Serving Airmen

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Chapel Team poses for a group photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2023. The 380th AEW Chapel Team’s mission in partnership with volunteers, first sergeants, Mental Health, Sexual Assault and Prevention, Equal Opportunity, and Military Family Life Counseling is to enhance members of Team ADAB’s spiritual and mental pillar accelerating mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    This work, Resiliency in Focus: ADAB Chapel Office Commits to Serving Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    AFCENT
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Chapel Team

