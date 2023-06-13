Resiliency in Focus: ADAB Chapel Office Commits to Serving Airmen

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Chapel Team poses for a group photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2023. The 380th AEW Chapel Team’s mission in partnership with volunteers, first sergeants, Mental Health, Sexual Assault and Prevention, Equal Opportunity, and Military Family Life Counseling is to enhance members of Team ADAB’s spiritual and mental pillar accelerating mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

