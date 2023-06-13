Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to minimize service member, family stress during PCS season [Image 4 of 4]

    How to minimize service member, family stress during PCS season

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    Get everyone involved. Making the PCS move an adventure and fun experience for children can help ease the stress of leaving behind what is familiar to them. Involving all family members in the relocation process helps to foster engagement and builds a shared responsibility throughout PCS travel. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic)

    relocation
    engagement
    involvement
    Defense Public Health
    PCS Tips

