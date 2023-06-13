How to minimize service member, family stress during PCS season

Get everyone involved. Making the PCS move an adventure and fun experience for children can help ease the stress of leaving behind what is familiar to them. Involving all family members in the relocation process helps to foster engagement and builds a shared responsibility throughout PCS travel. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic)

