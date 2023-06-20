Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTU Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 9]

    NMRTU Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Sailors salute during the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia change of command ceremony in Diego Garcia, June 21, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:00
    Location: IO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Diego Garcia [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

