    LRC Italy employee of quarter loves U.S. flags, working for Army

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Benedetta Guglielmi is a maintenance operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She was recently selected as the LRC Italy Employee of the Quarter, senior-grade category, 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:31
    VIRIN: 230621-A-SM279-297
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
