USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea

230619-N-NH267-1455 GULF OF OMAN (June 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) stand watch during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Gulf of Oman, June 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 Location: GULF OF OMAN