    USS Charleston (LCS 18) Returns From 26-Month Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    230614-N-N0820-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2023) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) moors pier side at its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, June 14. Charleston returned to Naval Base San Diego following a 26-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    USS Charleston
    LCSRON ONE
    LCS 18
    MINEDIV12

