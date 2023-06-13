USS Charleston (LCS 18) Returns From 26-Month Deployment

230614-N-N0820-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2023) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) moors pier side at its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, June 14. Charleston returned to Naval Base San Diego following a 26-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

