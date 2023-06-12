Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell assumes responsibility as 192nd Wing command chief during a ceremony on June 4, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Fretwell began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the military since 1990. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|7859967
|VIRIN:
|230604-Z-MQ826-1063
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell Assumes Responsibility as 192nd Wing Command Chief [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS
