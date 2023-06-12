Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell assumes responsibility as 192nd Wing command chief during a ceremony on June 4, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Fretwell began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the military since 1990. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

