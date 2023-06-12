Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell Assumes Responsibility as 192nd Wing Command Chief [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell Assumes Responsibility as 192nd Wing Command Chief

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell assumes responsibility as 192nd Wing command chief during a ceremony on June 4, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Fretwell began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the military since 1990. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell Assumes Responsibility as 192nd Wing Command Chief [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Air Force
    Virginia Air National Guard
    192nd Wing

