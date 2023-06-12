The British Forces Foundation performs live comedy and music show for NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland troops

Jules Nelson, a musician with the British Forces Foundation, performs live music for deployed multinational troops, including U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 12. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

