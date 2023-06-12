Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool [Image 3 of 3]

    Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve newly promoted Sgt. Bryan Monroy, front left, a vehicle mechanic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands in front of fellow 143d ESC Soldiers and leaders for a group photo after a unique promotion ceremony in a swimming pool at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on the U.S. Army's birthday, June 14, 2023. For 248 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service as well as personal and professional growth - empowering Soldiers to be part of something great, to BE ALL YOU CAN BE. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 05:52
    Photo ID: 7859438
    VIRIN: 230614-A-NL413-011
    Resolution: 4927x3285
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool
    Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool
    Promotion ceremony in a swimming pool

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony
    Army Birthday
    143d ESC
    248th Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT