U.S. Army Reserve newly promoted Sgt. Bryan Monroy, front left, a vehicle mechanic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands in front of fellow 143d ESC Soldiers and leaders for a group photo after a unique promotion ceremony in a swimming pool at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on the U.S. Army's birthday, June 14, 2023. For 248 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service as well as personal and professional growth - empowering Soldiers to be part of something great, to BE ALL YOU CAN BE. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

