Sea Turtle Nesting Season on Dam Neck Annex Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. (May 16, 2023) - Naval Air Station Oceana Executive Officer Capt. Joshua Appezzato, left, and NAS Oceana Natural Resources Manager Michael Wright patrol Dam Neck Annex Beach for evidence of sea turtle nesting sites. Nesting season runs from May 15 to August 31 and three different species of sea turtles have been confirmed to nest or attempt to nest on the shores of Dam

Neck Annex: Loggerhead, Kemps Ridley, and Green. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

