    Sea Turtle Nesting Season on Dam Neck Annex Beach [Image 2 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Virginia Beach, Va. (May 16, 2023) - Naval Air Station Oceana Executive Officer Capt. Joshua Appezzato, left, and NAS Oceana Natural Resources Manager Michael Wright patrol Dam Neck Annex Beach for evidence of sea turtle nesting sites. Nesting season runs from May 15 to August 31 and three different species of sea turtles have been confirmed to nest or attempt to nest on the shores of Dam
    Neck Annex: Loggerhead, Kemps Ridley, and Green. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

    This work, Sea Turtle Nesting Season on Dam Neck Annex Beach [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Conservation
    NAS Oceana
    Sea Turtles
    Dam Neck Annex

