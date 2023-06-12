Team SOCOM wins gold in seated volleyball during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge

Team SOCOM would go on to win the gold medal beating Air Force in seated volleyball during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge June 12, 2023, San Diego, California. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. The games allow them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (Photo by Michael Bottoms, U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs.)

