It’s all about streamlining the process

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Christopher Bennett, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage apprentice, marshals Senior Airman Eshawn Simpson, 436th LRS ground transportation journeyman, away from a loading dock with a palletized C-17 Globemaster III tire at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 11, 2023. Ground transportation personnel deliver ordered aircraft parts from the supply warehouse to customers at various locations on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Dover AFB
    Traffic Management Office
    Maintenance
    436th Aerial Port Squadron
    436th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    436th Mission Generation Group

