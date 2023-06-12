Airman 1st Class Christopher Bennett, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage apprentice, marshals Senior Airman Eshawn Simpson, 436th LRS ground transportation journeyman, away from a loading dock with a palletized C-17 Globemaster III tire at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 11, 2023. Ground transportation personnel deliver ordered aircraft parts from the supply warehouse to customers at various locations on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7857126
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-BO262-1008
|Resolution:
|4846x3225
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It’s all about streamlining the process [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It’s all about streamlining the process
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT