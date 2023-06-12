2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Precision Air Sports

Athletes with Warrior Games compete in the precision air sports competition during the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge, June 11, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games Challenge is comprised of over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 2-12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

