    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Precision Air Sports [Image 1 of 7]

    2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Precision Air Sports

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes with Warrior Games compete in the precision air sports competition during the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge, June 11, 2023. The DoD Warrior Games Challenge is comprised of over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 2-12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:17
    Photo ID: 7854875
    VIRIN: 230611-M-FJ221-1001
    Resolution: 5534x3682
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge Precision Air Sports [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames23
    WG23

