Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    401st MP CO Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    401st MP CO Award Ceremony

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from the 401st Military Police Company received awards from 18th Military Police Brigade Commander, Col. Chad A. Froehlich, and 709th Military Police Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Elizabeth McGovney, June 7, 2023, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Awards were given out upon the 401st Military Police Companies' completion of their 9-month rotation in Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7854227
    VIRIN: 230607-A-OM679-159
    Resolution: 6159x4106
    Size: 0 B
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 401st MP CO Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    401st Award Ceremony
    401st MP CO Award Ceremony
    401st MP CO Award Ceremony
    401st MP CO Award Ceremony
    401st MP CO Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT