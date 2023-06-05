U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Poveromo, 35th Medical Group medical technician, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2023. Poveromo was 1 of 26 enlisted members in the Department of Defense selected to participate in the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7853363
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-VZ160-1001
|Resolution:
|8248x4640
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MISAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, (D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
(D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT