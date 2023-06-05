165 AW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Sheldon B. Wilson, incoming commander, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, June 11, 2023. During the ceremony, Wilson assumed command of the 165th AW from Col. Robert S. Noren. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

