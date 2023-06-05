Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165 AW Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    165 AW Change of Command

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Sheldon B. Wilson, incoming commander, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, June 11, 2023. During the ceremony, Wilson assumed command of the 165th AW from Col. Robert S. Noren. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 16:55
    Photo ID: 7853190
    VIRIN: 230611-Z-MT804-1008
    Resolution: 5391x3587
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    National Guard Bureau
    Georgia Air National Guard
    change of command
    165th Airlift Wing

