    Chief Master Sgt. retires [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief Master Sgt. retires

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Josh Tilley, 139th Civil Engineering Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 15:56
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

