Chief Master Sgt. Josh Tilley, 139th Civil Engineering Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7853164
|VIRIN:
|230611-Z-FP794-0109
|Resolution:
|1364x2050
|Size:
|411.14 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT